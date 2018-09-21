Lylak, Buck the Taxidermist to headline Moonbow Nights in Corbin Saturday













The final Moonbow Nights celebration of 2018 will be happening in downtown Corbin this Saturday evening, and musical entertainment will be provided by double headlining acts Lylak and Buck the Taxidermist.

“It ought to be a great show,” said Corbin Downtown Manager Aaron Sturgill. “They are different styles of music, but it still works together. The entertainment looks to be really solid.”

Lylak is an indie-rock foursome based in Lexington.

Buck the Taxidermist — a “solo-minded project” headed by singer/songwriter Kyle Ayers — will bring a definite classic rock feel to the event. Ayers released a home-recorded album of music called “The Beginning” in 2017, and was soon joined by longtime band mates Blake Hester, Jacob Warren and Jacob Gahn. The group played about 30 shows in 2017 and recorded a self-titled EP.

Moonbow nights begins in NIBROC Park, on Main Street, at 5:00 p.m and will last until 10:00 p.m. Sturgill said Jarfly Brewing Company, from Somerset, will be at the event providing refreshments. Anyone planning to attend is encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket. An umbrella is also suggested in case of inclement weather.

Moonbow Nights is free and open to the public. It was originally conceived as a celebration coinciding with peak viewing times for the moonbow at Cumberland Falls State Resort Park.