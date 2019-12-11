$500k grant will fund infrastructure for Corbin’s latest spec. building











Infrastructure for the newest spec building constructed by the Southeast Kentucky Industrial Development Authority in the Southeast Kentucky Regional Industrial Park will be funded through state grant money.

Industrial Development Executive Director Bruce Carpenter said $500,000 has been awarded to fund the project that will provide water, sewer and electric to the fourth such building that has been constructed off of the Corbin bypass.

The grant was part of almost $3 million available to upgrade Kentucky’s inventory of sites and buildings.

“Kentucky’s record-breaking economic development success over the past four years claimed many of the state’s tier-one sites and buildings,” said Vivek Sarin, interim secretary of the Cabinet for Economic Development.

The spec building is 57,000 square feet and includes 5,000 square feet of office space and has 30 feet of clearance in the manufacturing areas.

“We always have people calling,” Carpenter said when asked if there has been any interest from prospective employers.

The three previous spec buildings have helped attract new business and industry to the area.

Pepsi Cola, Breaktime Vending, Kowa and North American Sticks currently occupy those buildings. They account for more than 200 area jobs.

Carpenter said previously that there are approximately 200 to 250 acres of land suitable for building remaining in the business park.

There were 45 applications submitted for the grant money.

The applications were reviewed through a third-party process.

Dallas-based Site Selection Group recommended the nine communities ultimately selected.