$500 reward offered for arrest, successful prosecution of Briar Creek Park vandals











The Williamsburg Tourism Commission is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for vandalizing a slide at Briar Creek Park that will cost several thousand dollars to repair.

Williamsburg Tourism Director Alvin Sharpe said that the damaged slide was discovered Monday morning by a maintenance worker. He said that the damage was probably done over the weekend, but there is no way to really know.

One slide in the triple slide had a sizeable crack in it over one foot in length, and a hole slightly bigger than a fist was made through the slide near the top of it.

Because the triple slide is all one big plastic piece the whole thing will have to be replaced.

Sharpe is still waiting on estimates to find out how much it will cost to replace the damaged slide, and he hopes to get the work done as quickly as possible.

“I hate to say idiots, but they are. They come down and just try and destroy it. It is just plain meanness,” Sharpe said. “It’s a shame that we have vandals like that in our community. I feel our quality of life in Williamsburg is as good as any place around, but you still have that element out there.”

Williamsburg Police Chief Wayne Bird said that extra patrols would be assigned to the park and that vandalism there occurs sporadically.

He noted one of the problems is that many homeless people want to congregate and stay along Briar Creek, and that they will sometimes go up into Briar Creek Park at night causing damage.

Sharpe agreed that periodically there are vandalism problems in the park.

At one time the picnic shelters in Briar Creek Park had lights inside them, but someone busted those out. Another time vandals tried to set fire to the walking bridge. Still another time, vandals tried to tear up the stage, which is located in the park.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Williamsburg Police Department at 549-6017.