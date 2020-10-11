5 things you can start doing now to help reduce your risk of breast cancer











A breast cancer diagnosis is stressful and startling, no matter your situation.

“While you can’t change some risk factors such as genetics and aging, there are things you can do that may help lower your breast cancer risk. Today is a perfect time to take action to help lower your risk of developing breast cancer,” said Dr. Francie Masters, Radiologist, Baptist Health Corbin.

Some ways to help reduce the chance of breast cancer include:

Schedule your Mammogram

A mammogram is a type of imaging that uses low doses of x-ray to produce pictures of the breast tissue to aid in early detection of breast diseases and cancer in women. Baptist Health offers low-cost screening digital mammograms using the latest 3D technology, to help detect breast cancer as early as possible.

Maintain a Healthy Weight

Being overweight or obese increases your risk of breast cancer (especially after menopause and for women who gain weight as adults). If you’re already at a healthy weight, try and stay there. If you’re carrying extra weight, try to lose a few pounds (5 to 10 percent of your current weight over six months is an excellent way to start).

Exercise

Get at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise or 75 minutes of vigorous exercise each week (or a combination of both), preferably spread throughout the week. Try to limit sedentary behavior such as sitting, lying down or watching TV.

Limit Alcohol

Try to cut out alcohol or limit alcoholic drinks to no more than one per day (two for a man). A single drink equals roughly 12 ounces of beer, 5 ounces of wine, or 1½ ounces of 80-proof distilled spirits (hard liquor).

Avoid or Limit Hormone Replacement Therapy

Taking hormones, such as estrogen and progesterone, had long been used for night sweats, hot flashes, and other symptoms of menopause. But in 2002, researchers found that postmenopausal women who took a combination of these hormones were more likely to develop breast cancer (your risk appears to return to normal within five years after stopping hormone replacement therapy). Talk with your doctor about all the options to control your menopause symptoms, and the risks and benefits of each.

“Being health aware isn’t just about eating well or staying active. It’s also about knowing your potential risks,” added Dr. Masters. Baptist Health’s free health risk assessments are used to provide you with an evaluation of your health risk today, 5 years down the road, 10 years down the road, or for a lifetime.

For more information about the hospital’s services or to schedule your mammogram, visit the hospital at Baptisthealth.com/Corbin.