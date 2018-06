Mahan – Middleton recently wed

Joanna Michelle Mahan and Jody Dewayne Middleton are pleased to announce their marriage, which was held Saturday, May 26, 2018 at the Barn at 3R in Williamsburg, KY.

Joanna is the daughter of Delmar and Donna Mahan from Corbin, KY. She works as the Elementary Dean at Williamsburg Independent School.

Jody is the son of Carl and Wanda Middleton from Gray, KY. He works for Windstream Communications.