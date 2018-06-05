











Gary R. Partin, 63, passed away on Monday, May 28, 2018.

Born August 28, 1954 in Baltimore, MD, he grew up in Kentucky and moved to Florida in 1989 from Tennessee.

With a great love for all music, Gary had a God given gift for singing and playing guitar. He was a talented artist and enjoyed drawing, reading and history.

He served in the U.S. Army. He worked in construction for many years. Then began as an associate with Walmart and later took pride in becoming an Outside Sales Representative for Sam’s Club for much of his career.

A loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather, he is survived by his wife, Tina Partin; daughter, Wendy Ring and husband, Tim, of Cocoa; son, Joshua Partin and wife, Heather, of Palm Bay; and two grandchildren Gabriel and Timmy; brother, Lonny Partin (Linda) of Somerset; sister, Sue Manning (Greg) of Woodbine; brother, Terry Partin of Williamsburg; brother, Larry Partin (Nancy) of Atlanta, GA; sister, Kaye Davenport (Camron) of Knoxville, TN; sister, Sandy Partin of Williamsburg; brother, Alvin Partin (Rebecca) of Corbin; and sister, Rene Partin of Columbus, IN.

In keeping with the wishes of Gary, there will be no memorial services.

Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care was in charge of the arrangements.