











This past weekend (June 15-17) the 45th Annual Woodbine Rebels Softball Shootout took place at Miller Park in Corbin.

When all was said and done, it was Born-n-Raised, a team from Lexington, that went 6-0 to capture this year’s championship trophy.

Read on for more information from this year’s event, and be sure to pick up the June 20 print edition of the News Journal to see several photos of the action that took place!

2018 Order of Finish:

1. Born-n-Raised (6-0)

2. Hopper’s Hitmen (7-2)

3. 23 Sports (3-2)

4. Jackrabbits (5-2)

5. Odell (3-2)

5. WHO (2-2)

7. Smash & Dash (3-2)

7. Pro Nutrition/Precision Marketing (2-2)

9. Butch’s Market (3-2)

9. R&S Solutions (2-2)

9. Mud Hens (1-2)

9. Team Madness (1-2)

13. Pearson-Clines Construction (1-2)

13. Wise Guys (1-2)

13. (859 Boyz (1-2)

13. Plaza Drug/T-Bone (1-2)

17. Blackwater (1-2)

17. APM Paving (0-2)

17. Knuckleheads (0-2)

17. B2K (0-2)

17. Dead Pull (0-2)

23. LCS (0-2)

23. Home Solutions (0-2)

Players who hit a home run and won a t-shirt: Jarrod Taylor, Frank Carter, Jordan Cumpston, Justin Martin, Nick St. John, Shawn Thompson, Sammy Trainer, Andre Scott, Eli Howard, Marcus Anderson, Wes Southworth, Jamar Carter, Jordan Langworthy, Brooks Benston, Luke Smith, Caleb Hardy, Zack Coldiron, Tyler Estill, Gabe Long, Dylan Lucas, Jesse Ratliff, Chris Bunch, Daniel Helton, Brian Wheeler, Ross Madden, Cody Pate, Rick Bell, Kenny Kysar, Cody McKee, Matt Singleton, Darrell Moses, Tyler Brewer, Scott Prewitt, John York, Will Gayhart, Zack Carter, Bo Cook, JP Tomey, Tyler Smith, Matt Norton, Rico Sanchez, Jamison Debord, Scott Spahr, David Maiden, Josh McQueen, Josh Messer, Robert Rogers and Joseph Holt.

2018 All-Tournament Team: From Born-n-Raised, Jordan Cumpston (MVP), Jared Taylor, Anthony Withrow, Zach Cantrell and Travis Pickett. From Hopper’s Hitmen, Bubby Loman (MVP) and Warren Lowe. From 23 Sports, Eli Howard and Darrel Woodard. From Jackrabbits, Mickey Taylor. From WHO, Daniel Hale. And from Odell’s Chiropractic, John Kunce.