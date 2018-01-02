November declared special month for Elk Veterans













Photo submitted.

November being a special month for all Elks, was declared a to be a month dedicated to our Veterans. Starting with Flag Day, some local Elks participated in the Corbin Flag Day parade representing Tri-County Elk Lodge 2826. Later, that same day Elks attended a Flag Day ceremony at a local school where they presented a flag to a WWII Veteran during the festivities. And to end the month there was a special dinner held for all Veterans at the lodge with a pinning ceremony for the Vietnam Era Vets by the local USMC Veterans group. Pictured above is Ken Hayes ( Marine presenter), David Engle, JB Johnson, Jake Bourland, Joe Grillon, Dr. Don Barton, Gary Elliott, Cecilene Kunkel, Sgt Greg Simms NOT pictured but received pins are John Coldiron and Lawrence Rose.