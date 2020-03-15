Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
BREAKING NEWS

38 Special, Charlie Daniels newest shows announced for The Arena

Posted On 15 Mar 2020
38 Special

Two new shows have been announced for The Arena in Corbin that will flush out the spring schedule, and kick off the fall events with southern rock flavor.

38 Special will take to the stage on May 29, while The Charlie Daniels Band, with The Marshall Tucker Band will play on Oct. 24.

Tickets for 38 Special went on sale Friday and Arena Director Kristi Balla said the response has been impressive.

“Within 30 minutes of announcing the show, we had people showing up at the box office to buy tickets,” Balla said noting

Charlies Daniels Band

sales have been strong.

In a move that has been embraced by more veteran musicians, Balla said the venue will utilize a theater setup to bring the audience closer. However, that will also cut the number of tickets down from the 4,000 typically available at a concert to just under 2,300.

“It is by the group’s request,” Balla explained.

Tickets prices are $32 to $67 and are available online at ticketmaster.com, or at The Arena box office.

Lead singer Don Barnes continues to front the band formed in 1974.

Marshall Tucker Band

The band released its self-titled first album in 1977.

It would be the band’s fourth album Wild-Eyed Southern Boys that would put it in the spotlight with songs such as “Hold on Loosely” and “Fantasy Girl.”

This will mark the second appearance in Corbin for legendary musician Charlie Daniels, who has had hit songs in country, bluegrass and Southern Rock.

Daniels played The Arena in 2017 with country star Travis Tritt.

“Charlie Daniels impresses me so much. It doesn’t matter how old he is, that man can put on a show like no other,” Balla said.

The Marshall Tucker Band formed in 1972 and continues to tour with original member Doug Gray still providing lead vocals.

The band is most well-known for its hits, “Heard It in a Love Song,” “Can’t You See,” and “Fire on the Mountain.”

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com and The Arena box office.

Balla said 38 Special will cap off a busy month of May at The Arena that will include four high school graduations, the Ossoli Club’s annual May Day Festival, and the Corbin Rod Run.

More information about upcoming events at The Arena is available online at www.thecorbinarena.com, or on The Arena’s Facebook page.

 

 

