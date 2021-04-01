38 Special announce Aug. 21 concert at The Corbin Arena











Classic Southern Rock band 38 Special will be playing The Corbin Arena in late summer.

The Corbin Arena announced Thursday morning that the concert has been scheduled for Aug. 21 starting at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at The Corbin Arena Box Office, or online at Ticketmaster.com.

The concert was one of many that were originally slated in 2020, but had to be postponed due to COVID-19.

The band previously played at the NIBROC festival in 2008.

After more than three decades together, 38 Special continue to bring their signature blast of Southern Rock to over 100 cities a year.

Their many Gold and Platinum album awards stand in testament to the endurance of a legendary powerhouse.

With sales in excess of 20 million, most associate the band with their arena-rock pop smashes, “Hold On Loosely,” “Rockin’ Into the Night,” “Caught Up in You,” “Fantasy Girl,” “If I’d Been the One,” “Back Where You Belong,” “Chain Lightnin’,” “Second Chance,” and more.

Lead singer and guitarist Don Barnes continues to front the band, which was formed in 1974.

He said that it’s all about maintaining that intensity in their live shows.

“We never wanted to be one of those bands that had maybe gotten a little soft or complacent over the years. We’re a team, and it’s always been kind of an unspoken rule that we don’t slack up, we stack up. We go out there every night to win,” Barnes said.

Call the Arena Box Office for more information at (606) 258-2020.