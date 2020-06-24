34 percent of Whitley County voters cast ballots Tuesday; Huff, Willis take big leads in local races











Full results in Tuesday’s primary election in Whitley County will not be available until next Tuesday, but based on the early returns from those who voted early in-person and those who went to the polls Tuesday, turnout will be around 34 percent.

Whitley County Clerk Carolyn Willis said before the polls opened Tuesday morning turnout was running at approximately 24 percent as the mail-in and in-person voting options had generated significant results.

Willis said voters, in general, were complimentary toward the early voting option.

“It has been a very different election,” Willis said.

No problems were reported at either polling location at Whitley County High School, or Corbin Primary School where 5,437 voters cast ballots

However, Willis did say her office received a large number of phone calls from voters with questions on where to vote.

“We were able to go out to each regular precinct location and post instructions on where to vote,” Willis said.

Willis said the few remaining voters who were in line when the polls closed at 6 p.m. had the opportunity to vote and poll workers were able to break down the machines within minutes.

Willis complimented her staff not only for their work Tuesday, but throughout this election cycle.

“It has been very busy,” Willis said. “My staff has done an excellent job to provide all the services.”

Two local races were on the ballot Tuesday.

In the 82nd Legislative District Republican Primary, incumbent Regina Petrey Huff held a substantial lead over challenger Matt Anderson, 3,168–1,745.

Results from the portion of the district in Laurel County were not available as of press time.

In the race to fill the unexpired term of retired Whitley County Clerk Kay Schwartz, Carolyn Willis held a substantial lead over Terry “TJ” Hamblin, 3,538–1,437.

Willis said voters casting ballots by mail have until Saturday for the ballot to be received in the mail at the clerk’s office and be counted.

“We are still waiting on 534 mail-in ballots,” Willis said Tuesday night, noting 3,457 ballots had been mailed out.

The final election results will be certified Tuesday.