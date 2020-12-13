319 miles in 76 hours: Horvath to run unofficial attempt at record Dec. 12











In September he ran 102 miles and now he has plans to run over three times that distance on Dec. 12.

Zack Horvath, 19, of Corbin, plans to begin a 319-mile run at 10 a.m. on Dec 12 at the Corbin track. His route will be a 4.2-mile loop that he plans to run each hour. Horvath will attempt to unofficially break the world record set by Karel Sabbe, who ran 319 miles in 75 hours, in October.

“I have always been involved in sports, so I have always had that competitive mindset. I looked at running and weight lifting as a competition with not only others but with myself,” said Horvath.

Despite being involved in numerous other activities, Horvath said that because of the pandemic “running is probably some of the easiest competitions to get into.”

Horvath said that one of his inspirations is Cameron Hanes, an ultrarunner and bowhunter. He is always pushing his limits Horvath explained.

For his upcoming run, Horvath said his vision is to make the impossible possible. After completing the 100+ mile run in September, he said that he has had a fire inside of him to do more.

“If I challenge my limits, maybe I can convince others that they can too,” said Horvath.

Unlike his September run, his training for the upcoming event has been more focused on weight training.

“Once you got to a certain point, your endurance was gone, but your muscle was still there,” said Horvath. “I have really been focusing on strengthening them up so that when my endurance does run out, I still have my muscle and it is not completely broken down and I can continue on that.”

“It is going to be grueling, but you know, support from my family and friends, I am counting on that to push me over so that I can attempt to break [the record].”

Horvath’s reasons for running 319.2 miles is much bigger than himself he said.

“I am doing this for a much bigger purpose,” said Horvath. “I am always striving to be a light and give hope to others, and really show that if you put your mind to something, the sky is the limit.”

He has plans to join the coast guard and federal police.

Despite his big plans for the future, Horvath said that his ultimate challenge is to inspire others.

“These challenges are big accomplishments and big pushes for me, but the ultimate goal is to inspire others,” said Horvath.

Part of his inspiration for this run is to raise money for Operation Joy.

“One big thing with this run is, that is different from the last run, is I am doing this fundraiser for Operation Joy. It is a program that feeds families during the holidays that may not get those meals,” said Horvath. “Having them in the back of my mind, and you know there are people who don’t get an opportunity like this or who can’t walk or get out of bed, yeah, I am going to feel some pain, but that just means that I am alive and capable of doing something this big.”

Horvath said, “Through high school, I worked with my teacher, Tackett Wilson, in the law enforcement pathway. Every year he does this and so I will be donating the money to him, but he will in turn be donating it to the foods that are given out for Operation Joy.”

The money he raises from the run will be donated to Operation Joy, but a small portion will be used to help supply nutrition for Horvath during his run. He said that he has already received some items donated by his family, but a majority of his gear will be purchased using his own money.

Donations can be made through Horvath’s Go Fund Me link or directly to Horvath, his father or Tackett Wilson. He said he will probably set Dec. 14 as the deadline for donations since Operation Joy will begin distributing food shortly after.

In preparing for the race, Horvath said his mission is clear – “I am doing this for a much bigger purpose. I want to change the world, be a light and give hope.”

Horvath said that after the pandemic, he plans to run an official attempt to break the world record.