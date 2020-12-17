319.2 mile run ends because of injury











After eight hours and 33.6 miles, Zack Horvath’s 319.2-mile run came to an end.

Horvath called it quits after he suffered an injury to his hamstring in hour eight.

“I was doing great. I got to eight hours in and I felt like I had only been going for an hour. I really felt good,” said Horvath. “It was during one of the transition moments, I kind of leaped over a wet spot in the road to avoid getting my shoes wet and when I came down I kind of felt something in the back of my hamstring.”

Horvath was about one-tenth of the way through the run when he was injured.

“I didn’t really notice it until I really sat down and was getting ready for another loop and I had sharp pains in my hamstring,” said Horvath. “I wanted to keep going but it was hard to run. I walked about half the next loop.”

Horvath said it was after he and his father noticed some swelling that he decided to end the run.

While the run did not end the way he hoped, Horvath said that this was not the end, but rather, a minor setback to his goal.

“I’ve never been more motivated to complete something,” said Horvath. “I know I can do it. I felt amazing leading up, it’s unfortunate that something out of my control happened.”

Horvath plans to complete the 319.2 mile run beginning Jan. 8.

One of his reasons for completing the run was to raise money for “Operation Joy,” a program that feeds families during the holidays. Despite being unable to complete the run, Horvath said he had already raised several hundred dollars for the program.

Horvath continued accepting donations until Tuesday, Dec. 15.