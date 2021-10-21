28th annual Jeep Jamboree takes over Williamsburg











The Gateway to the Cumberlands Jeep Jamboree brought approximately 280 Jeeps and about 600 riders last weekend to Williamsburg.

Riders enjoyed the scenic views found along more than a dozen trails riders had to choose from.

Jeep Specialist Jeff Mayfield said, “The town of Williamsburg totally envelopes the Jeep Jamboree program that comes here. They go all out with accommodating us.”

“We don’t go anywhere that we are not accepted, and basically promoted, as much as this town does,” said Mayfield.

Approximately 92 percent of the Jeeps brought to events like the Jeep Jamboree in Williamsburg are Jeep Wranglers.

“Jeep built the Jeep Wrangler to do everything,” said Mayfield. “It became something that anybody and everybody can drive away from a dealership and use everyday just like it is their normal sport utility vehicle (SUV), and then they can go out on the trails on the weekends and experience the great outdoors.”

Mayfield described the 18 trails as beautiful.

“This is the perfect week to be here because I noticed the leaves have all changed – reds, golds, everything is going on right now with the leaves changing. There are a lot of rocks. There are a lot of trees. We are even going to get a little bit of mud because I think there is some rain in the forecast now,” said Mayfield. “They will get a little bit of everything.”

Riders included a range of Jeep drivers from new participants to seasoned veterans.

Mayfield said the jamboree is a great experience for people who have never taken their Jeeps off road because it is a guided experience that allows riders to learn.

After returning to Williamsburg for its 28th year, Mayfield was excited for the jamboree to begin.

“It’s phenomenal,” said Mayfield. “It’s the biggest one that we do, so it’s the biggest Jeep party that we have. We love coming, the town embraces us. It is like coming home.”