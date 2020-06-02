21st Annual Whitley County High School Golf Scramble set for June 12











The 21st Annual Whitley County High School Golf Scramble has been scheduled to take place at the London Country Club on Friday, June 12 with a 9:00 a.m. start time.

The scramble will feature four-person teams with an entry fee of $400 per team. There will be prizes awarded for first and second place teams, and lunch will be served after the competition.

A special hole-in-one prize on hole nine has been provided courtesy of Tim Short Motors.

For more information on how to enter this year’s WCHS golf scramble, please call boys team Head Coach Mike Harris at 606-344-6028, or girls team Head Coach Matt Anderson at 606-521-0139.

Checks can be mailed to Whitley County High School Golf, Attn: Mike Harris, 300 Main St., Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Please include the name of the sponsor agent or organization, as well as the first and last names of all four participants.

The Whitley County High School boys and girls golf teams would like to thank everyone in the community for their continued support of Colonel golf, and Colonel athletics as a whole.