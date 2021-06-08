2021 Williamsburg High School graduating class











A total of 65 Williamsburg High School seniors, who are part of the Class of 2021, said goodbye during graduation ceremonies held May 23 in the J.B. Mountjoy Gymnasium.

Senior class officers include: President Collin Taylor, Vice-President Andrew Myers, Secretary: Jazzlyn Threlkeld, and Treasurer Victoria Stephens.

Jamie Moses, Andrew Myers, Jazzlyn Threlkeld, Collin Taylor, and Nevaeh Warren were named the top five seniors.

Thirteen Year Club members (students who have attended school there since kindergarten) included: Hailey Brown, Bridgett Carpenter, Jacey Croley, Jordan Hale, Nathaniel Hambrick, Sydney Howard, Brendan Lester, Jaden Matthews, Amber Meadors, Madison Prewitt, McKenzie Prewitt, Morgan Prewitt, Collin Taylor, Aaron Thomas, Gavon Thomas, Woodrow Thomas, Jeffrey Tye and Nevaeh Warren.

This year’s senior prom was held on May 15 outdoors under tents with the theme “Under the Stars.”

Senior superlatives include:

• Mr. and Ms. Jacket – Gavon Thomas and Ashley Chapman.

• Best All-Round – Andrew Myers, Collin Taylor and Jamie Moses.

• Smartest – Andrew Myers and Emily Leach.

• Most Likely to Succeed – Collin Taylor and McKenzie Prewitt.

• Most Creative – Jaden Mathews and Neva Sudduth.

• Cutest – Micah Steely and Ashley Chapman.

• Friendliest – Nicholas Barman and Jazzlyn Threlkeld.

• Most School Spirit – Micah Steely and McKenzie Prewitt.

• Most Cooperative – Devin-Lee Goley and Jazzlyn Threlkeld.

• Biggest Flirt – Danny Moses and Chloe Breeding.

• Most Mischievous – Chase Potter and Jacey Croley.

• Most Fashionable – Jaden Mathews and Nevaeh Warren.

• Most Athletic – Gavon Thomas and Mikkah Siler.

• Most Talkative – Chase Potter and Paula Sanchez.

• Most Bashful – Devin-Lee Goley, Selena Petrey and Bethany Stephens.

• Class Clown – Sydney Howard.

• Best Glow Up – Danny Moses and Jacey Croley.

• Most Likely to be on a Reality TV Show – Woodrow Thomas and Bridgett Carpenter.