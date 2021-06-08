2021 Whitley County High School graduating class











A total of 208 Whitley County High School seniors said goodbye during graduation ceremonies held on May 8 at The Corbin Arena.

Senior class officers were President McKenzie Walters, Vice President Natalie Shelton, Secretary/Treasurer Emily Bryant, and Ambassadors Alycin Croley & Emma Zehr.

This year’s top graduates included: Kaitlyn Adkins, Reis Anderson, Taylor Baird, Kendrick Brashear, Emily Bryant, Colton Conlin, Alicyn Croley, Kenzie Fields, Olivia Gammon, Emma Hamilton, Tanner Huddleston, Allison Jackson, Victoria Johnson, Trenton Jones, Trevor Jones, KatieBeth Kelly, Tate Morgan, Natalie Moses, Katelyn Nigro, Katlynn Powers, Callie Reeder, Emily Sharp, AnaBeth Sharpe, Natalie Shelton, Dorian Siler, Destiny Snell, Rachel Standifer, McKenzie Walters, Abigail Wetherill, Victoria Wohlfarth and Emma Zehr.

This year’s senior prom was held on May 1 at the Williamsburg Tourism and Convention Center with the theme masquerade ball.

Senior superlatives include:

• Most Likely to Succeed – Trenton Jones and Alicyn Croley.

• Most Athletic – Austin Gibbs and Reis Anderson.

• Class Clown – Eric Hall and Abigail Cain.

• Best Attitude – Matthew Cooter and Abigail Wetherill.

• Most Likely to be on the Bachelor/Bachelorette – Colton Conlin and Erin Salyers.

• Most Artistic – Barren Llewellyn and Emily Sharp.

• Teacher’s Pet – Tanner Huddleston and Katelyn Creekmore.

• Best Dressed – Kendrick Brashear and Callie Reeder.

• Biggest Flirt – Barrett Hollis and Victoria Johnson.

• Funniest Laugh – Kalep Rose and Ashley Bryant.

• Best Smile – Domanik Alsip and Emily Bryant.

• Most Changed From Freshman-Senior – Trevor Jones and Shaleigh Shepherd.

• Most School Spirit – Luke Stanfill and Emma Zehr.

• Most Musical – Willie Proffitt and Jaylen Gambrell.

• Best Eyes – Aaron Steely and Reagan Nantz.

• High School Sweethearts – Julian Blankenship and Madeline Strickland.

• Best at Karaoke – Cole Parker and Emma Hamilton.