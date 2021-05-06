2021 May Day Queens named











The fundraising has concluded and our Queens and their courts are announced.

Kaiden Walden is the 2021 May Day Queen. Kaiden is the daughter of Rob and Kim Walden. First runner up is Brianica Lynn Childress, the daughter of Brian and Rebecca Childress. Second runner up is Catelin Elise Ball, the daughter of Colin and Catherine Ball. Third runner up is Savanah Lynn Blankenship, the daughter of Josh Blankenship. Fourth runner up is Mary Hope Jackson, the daughter of Brent and Jenni Lou Jackson.

Completing the May Day Queen’s court, in alphabetical order, are the following: Riley Claire Childers, the daughter of Todd and Millie Childers; Kamryn Jeanna Frazier, the daughter of Lindsey and Chad Frazier; Madison Guiher, the daughter of Heather Hyden and Robert Guiher; Candace Lillie Keith, the daughter of Curtis and Crystal Keith; and, Makenna Kate Sevier, the daughter of Kim and Chris Kemper.

Our 2021 Tiny May Day Queen is Hadley Marie Tyree, the daughter of Jeff and Heather Tyree. Completing the Tiny Queen’s court, in alphabetical order, are the following: Harper Davis, the daughter of Chuck and Beth Davis; Sadie Coraline Lee, the daughter of Joshua and Sara Lee; and, Riley Gene Miya Peterson, the daughter of Dave and April Peterson.

Videos of the crownings and presentations of the courts will be posted on the Ossoli Club’s website, http://ossoliclubofcorbin.com, the week following May 8.

Also on the website will be “May Day Style” videos by some of the school classes.

On May 8 at 5:30 p.m., weather permitting, the Queens and their courts will participate in a May Day parade.

The parade will leave Corbin High School, go down Main Street to Master Street and end at Trademart Shopping Center.

Everyone is encouraged to come out, wave and cheer and show their appreciation for these lovely young ladies who have worked hard to raise funds to help their community.

The Ossoli Club of Corbin would like to thank all the candidates, their families, the hosting businesses, the teachers and their classes doing videos, and everyone who helped make the 2021 Virtual May Day come true.

The Ossoli Club of Corbin is a member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs Kentucky.