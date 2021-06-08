2021 Lynn Camp High School graduating class











The Lynn Camp High School Class of 2021 received their diplomas on Sunday, May 30 at The Arena in Corbin.

The Valadictorian is Amara Lewis

The Saludatorian is Robert Smith.

Graduating Summa Cum Laude were: Julia Shepherd, Lucas Ledington, Elijah Brock, Robert Smith and Amara Lewis.

Graduating Magna Cum Laude were: Amay Flannelly, Harley Profitt, Christopher Simpson, Alexandria Vaughn, Madyson Roberts, Andrew Martin and Maddison Burd.

Graduating Cum Laude were: Serena Smith and Kaylee Warman.

Senior superlatives included:

• Teacher’s Pet – Elijah Brock and Amara Lewis

• Most Unforgettable – Elijah St. John and Serena Smith

• Best Style – Elijah St. John and Zola Frye

• Most Athletic – Spencer Gilbert, Natalie Franella and Julia Shepherd

• Best Smile – Juke Ledington, Amaya Flannelly and Brianna Mitchell

• Life of the Party – Earl Bundy and Danielle Hall

• Best Eyes – Chris Simpson and Abbigail Smith

• Best Hair – Austin Roundtree and Alexandria Vaughn

• Best Personality – Robert Smith and Sierra Bertrand

• Most Likely to Succeed – Elijah Brock, Julia Shepherd and Amara Lewis

• Most Likely to be Famous: –Luke Ledington and Madyson Roberts

The prom was held on Friday May 14.

The theme was, “Mask up for the Masquerade.”