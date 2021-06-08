2021 Jellico High School graduating class











A total of 58 Jellico High School seniors said goodbye during graduation ceremonies held May 21 at the Jellico High School football field.

Aaron Breeding was the valedictorian and Tristan Ayers was the salutatorian.

The top 10 seniors were Aaron Breeding, Tristan Ayers, Keerstin Douglas, Zachary Reynolds, Amber Simpkins, Hollie Seibers, Atlas Farris, Bailey Marlow, Ariana Allen, and Hunter Suto.

Tristan Ayers, Aaron Breeding, and Bailey Marlow graduated with state distinction and state honors.

Keerstin Douglas, Zachary Reynolds, Hollie Seibers, Atlas Farris, Hunter Suto, and James Leinart graduated with state distinction.

A total of three students graduated with industrial certifications, including: James Leinart (mechatronics), Johnathan Ballard (welding), and Jordan Silcox (welding).

James Leinart graduated Middle College and earned his associates of science degree.

Keerstin Douglas, Bailey Marlow and Hollie Seibers received Tennessee Scholars’ recognition.

This year’s junior/senior prom was held at The Stables in Lafollette, Tennessee, on May 8.

Senior superlatives include:

• Most Artistic – Zachary Reynolds and Kaitlyn Hill.

• Most Sarcastic – Austin Bell and Bailey Marlow.

• Most Forgetful – Benjamin Albertini and Autumn Marlow.

• Biggest Flirt – Skyler Elliott and Lilie Ward.

• Class Clown – Max Cosper and Jimara Lowe.

• Most Athletic – Jordan King and Lilie Ward.

• Most Changed – James Leinart and Leah Rager.

• Biggest Gossiper – Austin Bell and Anna Ward.

• Most Spirited – Logan Minton and Genesis Gulley.

• Biggest Drama King and Queen – Skyler Elliott and Lilie Ward.

• Most Studious – Aaron Breeding and Hollie Seibers.

• Best Dressed – Max Cosper and Jamie Hicks.

• Best Hair – Hunter Suto and Leah Rager.

• Most Talented – Jordan King and Genesis Gulley.

• Most Dependable– Aydan Cox and Megan York.