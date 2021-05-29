2021 Governor’s Scholars announced











Whitley County High School

Whitley County School District Superintendent John Siler presented the 2021 Governor’s Scholars recipients with a certificate for their accomplishments.

Whitley County High School’s 2021 Governor’s Scholars include: Luke Baker, Rebecca Meadors, Leslie Monhollen, Samuel Hudson, and Jackson Leskiw.

Corbin High School

Corbin students selected to participate in the program include Patton Chandler, Melanie McWilliams, and Khushi Patel.

These students will participate in the five week Governor’s Scholars Program at one of three college campuses. This summer, the campuses include Centre College, Morehead State University, and Bellarmine University.