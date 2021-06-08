Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
2021 Corbin High School graduating class

Posted On 08 Jun 2021
The Corbin High School Class of 2021 said goodbye at graduation on Sunday, May 16 at The Arena in Corbin.

Class officers included:

President: Nancy Jane Jackson

Vice President: Taylor French

Secretary: Lauren Steely

Treasurer: Katty Ann Taylor

Class symbols included:

Flower: Lilac (joy of youth)

Song: “I’ll Always Remember You” by Hannah Montana

Motto: “21 and done!” – Anonymous

Senior Superlatives included:

• Most Likely to Cheer You Up: John Bingham and Lauren Faulkner

• Most School Spirit: Peyton Addison and Katty Ann Taylor

• Most Likely to Sleep Through Class: Jacob Gardener and Lupe Campos

• Most Likely to be on Broadway: Zach Felts and Rachel Medlin

• Most Dependable: Deacon Brock and Hannah Jones

• Most Contagious Laugh: Logan Smith and Madeline Lawson

• Most Likely to Trip at Graduation: Quinton Botner and Natasha Hoskins

• Born in the Wrong Decade: Josh Oliver and Madison Bricker

• Worst Driver: Boston Hardesty and Libby Cima

• Most Likely to Own Their Own Business: Camden Harris and Allie Pennington

• Most Likely to be a Politician: Shelby Disney and Kami Garland

• Biggest Heart: Josh Jackson and Nancy Jane Jackson

The Baccalaureate service was held May 12.

