2021 Corbin High School graduating class
The Corbin High School Class of 2021 said goodbye at graduation on Sunday, May 16 at The Arena in Corbin.
Class officers included:
President: Nancy Jane Jackson
Vice President: Taylor French
Secretary: Lauren Steely
Treasurer: Katty Ann Taylor
Class symbols included:
Flower: Lilac (joy of youth)
Song: “I’ll Always Remember You” by Hannah Montana
Motto: “21 and done!” – Anonymous
Senior Superlatives included:
• Most Likely to Cheer You Up: John Bingham and Lauren Faulkner
• Most School Spirit: Peyton Addison and Katty Ann Taylor
• Most Likely to Sleep Through Class: Jacob Gardener and Lupe Campos
• Most Likely to be on Broadway: Zach Felts and Rachel Medlin
• Most Dependable: Deacon Brock and Hannah Jones
• Most Contagious Laugh: Logan Smith and Madeline Lawson
• Most Likely to Trip at Graduation: Quinton Botner and Natasha Hoskins
• Born in the Wrong Decade: Josh Oliver and Madison Bricker
• Worst Driver: Boston Hardesty and Libby Cima
• Most Likely to Own Their Own Business: Camden Harris and Allie Pennington
• Most Likely to be a Politician: Shelby Disney and Kami Garland
• Biggest Heart: Josh Jackson and Nancy Jane Jackson
The Baccalaureate service was held May 12.