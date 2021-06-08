2021 Corbin High School graduating class











The Corbin High School Class of 2021 said goodbye at graduation on Sunday, May 16 at The Arena in Corbin.

Class officers included:

President: Nancy Jane Jackson

Vice President: Taylor French

Secretary: Lauren Steely

Treasurer: Katty Ann Taylor

Class symbols included:

Flower: Lilac (joy of youth)

Song: “I’ll Always Remember You” by Hannah Montana

Motto: “21 and done!” – Anonymous

Senior Superlatives included:

• Most Likely to Cheer You Up: John Bingham and Lauren Faulkner

• Most School Spirit: Peyton Addison and Katty Ann Taylor

• Most Likely to Sleep Through Class: Jacob Gardener and Lupe Campos

• Most Likely to be on Broadway: Zach Felts and Rachel Medlin

• Most Dependable: Deacon Brock and Hannah Jones

• Most Contagious Laugh: Logan Smith and Madeline Lawson

• Most Likely to Trip at Graduation: Quinton Botner and Natasha Hoskins

• Born in the Wrong Decade: Josh Oliver and Madison Bricker

• Worst Driver: Boston Hardesty and Libby Cima

• Most Likely to Own Their Own Business: Camden Harris and Allie Pennington

• Most Likely to be a Politician: Shelby Disney and Kami Garland

• Biggest Heart: Josh Jackson and Nancy Jane Jackson

The Baccalaureate service was held May 12.