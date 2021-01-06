2020 Year in Review











While it might not have seemed like it, there were a lot of things that happened in Whitley County, Corbin and the greater Corbin area in 2020 that didn’t involve a worldwide pandemic and a certain virus, whose name everyone is sick of hearing.

Besides flooding on a historic level and a legal fight between two towns over the annexation of the Exit 29 area, there were also several positive things that happened in 2020 including the opening of the Corbin splash pad and a major renovation of a local restaurant/museum that honors Corbin’s most famous resident.

Here are the top 10 non COVID-19 stories of 2020 as voted on by the news staff of the News Journal.