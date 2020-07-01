2020 Lion’s Chase 5K Obstacle Run officially canceled











Organizers of the 2020 Lion’s Chase 5K Obstacle Race, which had been scheduled for Sept. 12 near Corbin, announced Wednesday morning that this year’s race has been canceled.

“The Lion’s Chase leadership made this difficult decision as they continued to monitor updates from county, state, federal, and international public safety and health agencies regarding the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic,” according to a post on the Lion’s Chase official Facebook page.

“Our highest priority is always the safety of our participants, volunteers, friends and family, and residents. There are so many unknowns both with this virus and with the effects of it on large events. We were also very concerned about having access to needed public safety and medical officials, volunteers, and personal protection equipment and supplies during this ongoing crisis. We are informing you as soon as we could to give you time to adjust your plans. Again, we are very sorry that this unprecedented international crisis has forced us to cancel our race.”



All race entrants will receive a full refund within six to eight weeks.

“We empathize with your disappointment and we are immensely grateful for your patience and support over the past few months. We can’t wait for the day when we are able to safely produce another world-class in-person running event for you,” the Facebook post stated.



The next Lion’s Chase is scheduled for Sept. 11, 2021.

Registration for the event will open in early 2021.