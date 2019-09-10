2019 Old Fashioned Trading Days Quilt Show, Vegetable Contest and Canning Contest winners announced











QUILT SHOW WINNERS

The 2019 Old Fashioned Trading Days Quilt Show Winners have been announced. The winners are as follows: Best of Show, Aretta Moses; Large Quilts: King, Queen, and Full, 1st Place – Linda Rose, 2nd Place – Thelma Hilbert, 3rd Place – Common Threads Group. Small Quilts: Twin, Throw, Baby, etc., 1st Place – Sylvia Cupp, 2nd Place – Carolyn Falin, 3rd Place – Sylvia Cupp; Honorable Mentions, Common Threads Group, Joyce Sears, and Verneece Gunter.

CANNING CONTEST WINNERS

The 2019 Williamsburg Old Fashioned Trading Days Canning Contest Winners have been announced. The winners are as follows: Jams – Berry, 1st Place – Alice Fae Weiland; Jams – Fruit, 1st Place – Alice Fae Weiland; Jellies – Berry, 1st Place – Kathy Lay, 2nd Place – Alma Carter; Jellies – Grape, 1st Place (Overall Grand Champion) – Jim Moss, 2nd Place – Alice Fae Weiland; Jellies – Fruit, 1st Place – Alma Carter; Butters – Apple, 1st Place – Alice Fae Weiland, 2nd Place – Carolyn Falin, 3rd Place – Mary Davis; Butters – Miscellaneous, 1st Place – Erica Pearson, 2nd Place – Alice Fae Weiland; Pickles – Bread and Butter, 1st Place – Alice Fae Weiland; Pickles – Dill, 1st Place – Erica Pearson; Pickled Beets, 1st Place – Alice Fae Weiland; Pickled Peppers, 1st Place – Alice Fae Weiland; Pickled Vegetable – Miscellaneous, 1st Place – Alice Fae Weiland (Okra), 2nd Place – Alice Fae Weiland (Squash); Vegetables – Green Beans, 1st Place – Alice Fae Weiland, 2nd Place – Alice Fae Weiland, 3rd Place – Kathy Lay; Relishes – Miscellaneous, 1st Place – Alice Fae Weiland, 2nd Place – Aretta Moses, 3rd Place – Mary Davis; Tomatoes – Crushed, Quartered, Whole, 1st Place – Alice Fae Weiland; Tomatoes – Juice, 1st Place – Carolyn Falin, 2nd Place – Alice Fae Weiland; Tomatoes – Salsa, 1st Place – Alice Fae Weiland, 2nd Place – Erica Pearson, 3rd Place – Kathy Lay; Tomatoes – Soups, 1st Place – Alice Fae Weiland.

VEGETABLE SHOW WINNERS



The 2019 Williamsburg Old Fashioned Trading Days Vegetable Show winners have been announced. The winners are as follows: Cucumbers, 1st place – Charline Meadors; Eggplant, 1st place – Charline Meadors; Gourd, 1st place – Alma Carter; Green Beans, 1st place – Elida Pittman, 2nd place – Elida Pittman; Hot Peppers, 1st place – Stacy Modica, 2nd place – Jim Moss; 3rd place – Erica Pearson; Potatoes, 1st place – Charline Meadors; Okra, 1st Place – Alice Fae Weiland, 2nd place – Jim Moss; Onions, 1st place – Charline Meadors; Pumpkin – Biggest, 1st place – Charline Meadors; Pumpkin – Best, 1st place – Charline Meadors, 2nd place – Elida Pittman; Winter Squash, 1st place – Erica Pearson; Sweet Peppers, 1st place – Alice Fae Weiland, 2nd place – Jim Moss, 3rd place – Erica Pearson, Tomatoes – Heirloom/Yellow, 1st place – Stacy Modica, 2nd place – Charline Meadors, 3rd place – Stacy Modica; Tomatoes – Cherry/Small Red, 1st place – Stacy Modica, 2nd place – Stacy Modica, 3rd place – Charline Meadors; Tomatoes – Slicers/Hybrids, 1st place – Charline Meadors, 2nd place – Alice Fae Weiland; Watermelon – Biggest, 1st place – Elida Pittman, 2nd place – Anthony Clifton; Watermelon – Best, 1st place – Anthony Clifton; 2nd place – Elida Pittman; 3rd place – Charline Meadors; Miscellaneous, 1st place – Erica Pearson, 2nd place – Meadors Family; Vegetable Basket, 1st place – Alice Fae Weiland, 2nd place – Charline Meadors; Gourd Basket – 1st place – Charline Meadors; Honey-Light with Comb, 1st place – Elida Pittman; Honey – Dark with Comb, 1st place – Fred Lovitt; Honey – Light without Comb, 1st place – Fred Lovitt.