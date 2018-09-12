2018 Williamsburg Old Fashioned Trading Days beauty pageant winners announced
Old Fashioned Trading Days had the late addition of a beauty pageant to the event schedule this year. Registration was held Saturday morning about 10 a.m., and the pageant started at 11 a.m. and ended at 2 p.m. on stage two.
There were approximately 70 contestants to the pageant. Winners of the pageant will advance on to the Kentucky Festivals Pageant.
Following are the winners:
Baby Miss – Kaelyn Baker, 1st place Hadley Hay, 2nd place Noah Peters.
Tiny Baby Miss – Gracie Booher, 1st place Kyzleigh Parton, 2nd place Samara Ball.
Baby Mr. – Kayson Carpenter, Tied for 1st place Disel Ballews, 1st place Gabrel Brooks.
Baby Mini Miss – Chloe Needham, 1st place place Marilyn Goatee, 2nd place Harper Lovitt.
Little Baby Miss – Halleigh Whitehead, 1st place Jaxtyn Davis, tied for 2nd place Kasisley Frisk, 2nd place Annbella Garland.
Baby Mini Mr. – Terrance Elliott/Brunson, 1st place Chase Duncan.
Wee Mr. – Kayler Cook, 1st place Brentyn Elliott, 2nd place Lathham Ball.
Wee Miss – Addalynn Crusenberry, 1st place Haper Flynn, 2nd place Alexis Andrews.
Tiny Miss – Raelynn Mckiddy, 1st place Blakely Godsey.
Little Mr. – Matthew Taylor.
Tied for Little Miss – Nora Ann Ball, Little Miss – Ellis Wade, 1st place Nakaia Rose, 2nd place Clara Adkins.
Jr. Tiny Miss – Railynn Whitehead, 1st place Makaylah Rupe.
Jr. Little Miss – Ellea Russel, 1st place Karamya Bunch, 2nd place Bailey Hill.
Jr. Mr. – Teddy Holbert, 1st place Noah Hill.
Jr. Miss – Katie Toranto, 1st place Brianna Holbert, 2nd place Kinstey Bunch.
Pre-teen Miss – Jozy Vanover, 1st place Candence South, 2nd place Madalyn Hall.
Teen Miss – Kassandra Caudill.
Miss – Emma Cooper, 1st place Lynnsey Garison.