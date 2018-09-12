2018 Williamsburg Old Fashioned Trading Days beauty pageant winners announced













Old Fashioned Trading Days had the late addition of a beauty pageant to the event schedule this year. Registration was held Saturday morning about 10 a.m., and the pageant started at 11 a.m. and ended at 2 p.m. on stage two.

There were approximately 70 contestants to the pageant. Winners of the pageant will advance on to the Kentucky Festivals Pageant.

Following are the winners:

Baby Miss – Kaelyn Baker, 1st place Hadley Hay, 2nd place Noah Peters.

Tiny Baby Miss – Gracie Booher, 1st place Kyzleigh Parton, 2nd place Samara Ball.

Baby Mr. – Kayson Carpenter, Tied for 1st place Disel Ballews, 1st place Gabrel Brooks.

Baby Mini Miss – Chloe Needham, 1st place place Marilyn Goatee, 2nd place Harper Lovitt.

Little Baby Miss – Halleigh Whitehead, 1st place Jaxtyn Davis, tied for 2nd place Kasisley Frisk, 2nd place Annbella Garland.

Baby Mini Mr. – Terrance Elliott/Brunson, 1st place Chase Duncan.

Wee Mr. – Kayler Cook, 1st place Brentyn Elliott, 2nd place Lathham Ball.

Wee Miss – Addalynn Crusenberry, 1st place Haper Flynn, 2nd place Alexis Andrews.

Tiny Miss – Raelynn Mckiddy, 1st place Blakely Godsey.

Little Mr. – Matthew Taylor.

Tied for Little Miss – Nora Ann Ball, Little Miss – Ellis Wade, 1st place Nakaia Rose, 2nd place Clara Adkins.

Jr. Tiny Miss – Railynn Whitehead, 1st place Makaylah Rupe.

Jr. Little Miss – Ellea Russel, 1st place Karamya Bunch, 2nd place Bailey Hill.

Jr. Mr. – Teddy Holbert, 1st place Noah Hill.

Jr. Miss – Katie Toranto, 1st place Brianna Holbert, 2nd place Kinstey Bunch.

Pre-teen Miss – Jozy Vanover, 1st place Candence South, 2nd place Madalyn Hall.

Teen Miss – Kassandra Caudill.

Miss – Emma Cooper, 1st place Lynnsey Garison.