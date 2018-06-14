2018 All-County Baseball and Softball Selections













From the June 13, 2018 print edition…

2018 All-County Player of the Year – Chase Estep (Jr.), Corbin

The accolades have piled up for Corbin junior Chase Estep recently, and rightfully so. The University of Kentucky commit has enjoyed an outstanding sports year in 2017-18, first helping the Redhounds football team make it to the Class 3A finals back in December, and then helping the baseball Hounds to 50th District and 13th Region championships this spring.

Estep stepped up in a big way this season, helping to fill the void left on the pitching mound after the graduation of last year’s ace, Cole Brock. He also took care of business at the plate as one of the team’s top sluggers, regularly coming through with big hits at crucial moments in games.

Add to this his invaluable contributions both in the field and around the base paths, and in Estep you truly have all of the requirements necessary for a Player of the Year nominee.

2018 All-County Player of the Year Runner-Up – Jake Harrison (Sr.), Williamsburg

Despite winning this year’s 13th Region All “A” championship title, the Williamsburg Yellow Jackets were unable to make it to the 13th Region postseason tournament at Whitley County High School last month. Perhaps it is for this reason that senior catcher Jake Harrison has been overlooked in many of the recent “top players” lists to be released recently in our area, and beyond.

Harrison wrapped up an extraordinary career at WHS this spring, however, becoming the first baseball Jacket to sign with a college in two decades. In the weeks and months following his signing, the Roane State (Tenn.) commit proved his worth with stellar play from behind the plate.

Harrison was also a constant threat to hit the long ball anytime he came up to bat, and his all-around high baseball IQ made him an irreplaceable asset to this baseball program.

His departure will no doubt be tough for the Jackets to contend with moving forward.

Individual Team MVPs

For Corbin: Noah Taylor (Jr.), Cam Allen (So.) and Cole Hicks (So.)

For Whitley Co: Dylan Wilson (Sr.), Caleb Rains (Jr.) and Tyler Shelton (Sr.)

For Williamsburg: Cameron Bowen (Jr.), Sydney Bowen (7th) and Hunter Brown (Jr.)

All-County Honorable Mention

From Corbin: Josh Hash (Sr.), Austin Reynolds (Jr.) and Ben Phillips (So.)

From Whitley Co: Kyle Edmisten (Sr.), Jake Prewitt (So.) and Clay Shelton (So.)

From Williamsburg: Justin Murray (Sr.), Mason Manning (So.) and Clay Kysar (Jr.)

2018 All-County Player of the Year – Halia Stidham (Sr.), Corbin

For the second year in a row, Corbin’s Halia Stidham has been named All-County Player of the Year. Same as in 2017, Stidham did a fantastic job leading the Lady Hounds from the pitching circle this season, and she was also one of the team’s top producers offensively.

Stidham’s pitching ability will be sorely missed by Corbin next season as they seek their third straight 50th District championship title. She will continue her athletic career as a member of the University of the Cumberlands’ softball program beginning next spring.

2018 All-County Player of the Year Runner-Up – Lindsey Shope (So.), Whitley Co

Whitley County baseball Head Coach Jeremy Shope made a huge difference for the Colonels in his first year at the helm, and the same can be said of the effect his daughter, Lindsey, had in her first season playing for the school’s softball team.

The Lady Colonels have been on the rise in recent years, but their lack of consistency in the pitching circle has significantly hurt their chances at achieving any kind of real success. The addition of Shope in 2018 changed all that, however, suddenly providing the team with a talented and confident young player who could go out and give her side a real fighting chance.

That’s not to say that Shope did all the work herself this spring, but you cannot deny the difference that her arrival has made. Head Coach Angela Singleton has to be thrilled about the prospect of having her on board for another two seasons.

Individual Team MVPs

For Corbin: Katlin Williams (Sr.), Madison Hicks (Sr.) and Madison McDaniel (Sr.)

For Whitley Co: Kaitlyn Lawson (Sr.), Hannah Clear (Sr.) and Hannah Rains (So.)

For Williamsburg: Kelsey Tye (Sr.), Lesleigh Prewitt (Sr.) and Hailey Richardson (Sr.)

All-County Honorable Mention

From Corbin: Harleigh Grubb (Jr.), Kaylee Morales (Fr.) and Sarah Stewart (Jr.)

From Whitley Co: Jezni Huddleston (Jr.), Jaycie Monhollen (Fr.) and Allison Neace (Jr.)

From Williamsburg: Caitlyn Prewitt (Sr.), Megan Harrison (Jr.) and Tori Lester (Sr.)