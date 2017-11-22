2018-2019 calendar for Corbin Independent Schools unveiled

The tentative 2018-19 calendar for Corbin Independent Schools was unveiled last Thursday during the regular meeting of the school board.

If accepted, the calendar calls for school to begin on Monday, Aug 13.

Fall break is scheduled for the week of Oct 15-19.

Christmas break would begin on Friday, Dec. 14 with students attending class for half of the day. Students would return to class on Thursday, Jan. 3.

Spring break is scheduled for the week of April 1.

Classes would be dismissed for the year on May 16.

“It is based on the same template as previous years,” said Superintendent Dave Cox. “Classes would still begin after NIBROC, but it would be on Monday instead of Wednesday.”

“Spring break and Fall break are still about the same time,” Cox added explaining that they, along with Christmas break, are scheduled at the end of each nine-week grading period.

Cox said the state has approved the school system for up to 10 non-traditional instructional days (Redhound Days) to be used in the event of excessive illness or adverse weather.

The board members were asked to review the calendar. A vote on the calendar is scheduled to be held at the board’s next meeting on Dec. 7.