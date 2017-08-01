Meet this year’s NIBROC contestants
The 65th Annual Miss NIBROC Scholarship Pageant, sponsored by the Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, is set for Saturday, August 5, at 8:00 p.m. at the Betty J. Hamilton Theatre for the Performing Arts in the Corbin High School Auditorium.
Twelve girls from the Tri-County area will vie for the title of Miss Nibroc 2017.
Wednesday night is $10 armband night and Thursday- Saturday armbands for the carnival will be $20.
This year’s contestants are:
Emily Suzanne Davis – daughter of Kenny and Erica Davis. Emily is currently attending Corbin High School.
Amber Michelle Garrison – daughter of Stephen and Bessie Garrison. Amber is currently attending Lynn Camp High School.
Chloe Kathryn Ingle – daughter of Ted and Hallie Ingle. Chloe is currently attending Corbin High School.
Katelynn Hope Johnson – daughter of Roy D. and Tonya Johnson. Katelynn is attending Whitley County High School.
MaKayla Beth Mack – daughter of Craig and Joy Mack. MaKayla is currently attending Williamsburg High School.
Morgan Elizabeth Moses – daughter of Tim and Christey Moses. Morgan is currently attending Williamsburg High School and UK.
Bailee Addison O’Neill – daughter of Bob and Shonya O’Neill. Bailee is currently attending Corbin High School.
Bailee Renee Okuma – daughter of Johnathan and Janie Okuma. Bailee is currently attending Corbin High School.
Courtni Anne Sampson – daughter of David and Connie Sampson. Courtni is attending Whitley County High School.
Emily Grace Sharp – daughter of Dave and Ronda Sharp. Emily is attending South Laurel High School.
Kris Starns – daughter of Robert and Hollie Starns. Kris attends Corbin High School and WKU.
Lillian Grace White – daughter of Stephen and Tiffany White. Lillian attends White House Christian Academy.
For a complete schedule of NIBROC activities visit Nibroc.org or go to Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/NIBROCfestival/
Leave A Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.