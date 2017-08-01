Posted On August 1, 2017 By Teresa Brooks

Meet this year’s NIBROC contestants

The 65th Annual Miss NIBROC Scholarship Pageant, sponsored by the Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, is set for Saturday, August 5, at 8:00 p.m. at the Betty J. Hamilton Theatre for the Performing Arts in the Corbin High School Auditorium.

Twelve girls from the Tri-County area will vie for the title of Miss Nibroc 2017.

Wednesday night is $10 armband night and Thursday- Saturday armbands for the carnival will be $20.

This year’s contestants are:

Emily Suzanne Davis – daughter of Kenny and Erica Davis. Emily is currently attending Corbin High School.

Amber Michelle Garrison – daughter of Stephen and Bessie Garrison. Amber is currently attending Lynn Camp High School.

Chloe Kathryn Ingle – daughter of Ted and Hallie Ingle. Chloe is currently attending Corbin High School.

Katelynn Hope Johnson – daughter of Roy D. and Tonya Johnson. Katelynn is attending Whitley County High School.

MaKayla Beth Mack – daughter of Craig and Joy Mack. MaKayla is currently attending Williamsburg High School.

Morgan Elizabeth Moses – daughter of Tim and Christey Moses. Morgan is currently attending Williamsburg High School and UK.

Bailee Addison O’Neill – daughter of Bob and Shonya O’Neill. Bailee is currently attending Corbin High School.

Bailee Renee Okuma – daughter of Johnathan and Janie Okuma. Bailee is currently attending Corbin High School.

Courtni Anne Sampson – daughter of David and Connie Sampson. Courtni is attending Whitley County High School.

Emily Grace Sharp – daughter of Dave and Ronda Sharp. Emily is attending South Laurel High School.

Kris Starns – daughter of Robert and Hollie Starns. Kris attends Corbin High School and WKU.

Lillian Grace White – daughter of Stephen and Tiffany White. Lillian attends White House Christian Academy.

For a complete schedule of NIBROC activities visit Nibroc.org or go to Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/NIBROCfestival/