2017 Christmas Parade Winners













The Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission announces the 1st place winners in the 2017 Corbin Christmas Parade.

The winners and divisions are: Civic/Non-Profit Division – Christian Health Center; Commercial Division – KY Real Estate Professionals; and Youth Division – Whitley-Corbin Service Unit of the Wilderness Road Girl Scouts.

It is through hard work, dedication and selfless giving of individuals, organizations and businesses of Corbin that enables the Tourism and Convention Commission to provide the community with quality of life events.