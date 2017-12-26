Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
2017 Christmas Parade Winners

Photos submitted. Maggy Kriebel, Director of Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission is shown presenting a plaque to Christian Health Center, the 1st place winner of the 2017 Corbin Christmas Parade Civic/Non-Profit Division.

The Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission announces the 1st place winners in the 2017 Corbin Christmas Parade.

The winners and divisions are: Civic/Non-Profit Division – Christian Health Center; Commercial Division – KY Real Estate Professionals; and Youth Division – Whitley-Corbin Service Unit of the Wilderness Road Girl Scouts.

It is through hard work, dedication and selfless giving of individuals, organizations and businesses of Corbin that enables the Tourism and Convention Commission to provide the community with quality of life events.

 

 

 

 

KY Real Estate Professionals were presented with a plaque for winning 1st place in the Commercial Division in the 2017 Corbin Christmas Parade.

The Whitley-Corbin Service Unit of the Wilderness Road Girl Scouts were also presented with a plaque by Maggy Kriebel, for being the 1st place winner in the Youth Division in the 2017 Corbin Christmas Parade.

 

 

