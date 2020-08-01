20 Local Businesses Receive Grants from ‘Pay It Forward’ Business Support Fund











The Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce would like to thank Northern Contours of Corbin for creating the Pay It Forward Business Support Fund. This initiative, in the spirit of community, was conceived to help small businesses in our community while also encouraging recipients to “pay it forward.”

Northern Contours, partnering with the Southern Kentucky Chamber, the Cities of Corbin and Williamsburg, as well as the Corbin Industrial Development Commission, are pleased to announce the recipients of the Pay It Forward Business Support Fund:

Alan Galleries, LLC

Best Western Corbin Inn

Campbell’s Ceramics

Corbin One Hour Cleaners and Tuxedo Rental

CTTS Community Tracking and Treatment Solutions

Dora Mobley DBA Alley Stuff Antiques & Eccentricities

Fabulous Nails

Gibson’s Music LLC

Hear Better Hearing Aids

JAK Investments, LLC (The Wrigley Taproom)

James Baker Insurance Agency Inc

King Donuts

Middle Fidelity LLC

Modern Barbarian LLC

Salmons Food & Beverage, LLC (You and Me Coffee and Tea)

Seasons Restaurant Inc.

The Depot on Main Fine Dining & Spirits

The Holler, LLC

Tomahawks LLC

Williamsburg Vendors Mall

Congratulations to all those that received grant funding, and special thanks to those entities that contributed to this worthy cause. Please look for the upcoming issue of the Chamber’s quarterly magazine, Strictly Business, for additional interviews and photographs.