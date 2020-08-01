20 Local Businesses Receive Grants from ‘Pay It Forward’ Business Support Fund
The Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce would like to thank Northern Contours of Corbin for creating the Pay It Forward Business Support Fund. This initiative, in the spirit of community, was conceived to help small businesses in our community while also encouraging recipients to “pay it forward.”
Northern Contours, partnering with the Southern Kentucky Chamber, the Cities of Corbin and Williamsburg, as well as the Corbin Industrial Development Commission, are pleased to announce the recipients of the Pay It Forward Business Support Fund:
- Alan Galleries, LLC
- Best Western Corbin Inn
- Campbell’s Ceramics
- Corbin One Hour Cleaners and Tuxedo Rental
- CTTS Community Tracking and Treatment Solutions
- Dora Mobley DBA Alley Stuff Antiques & Eccentricities
- Fabulous Nails
- Gibson’s Music LLC
- Hear Better Hearing Aids
- JAK Investments, LLC (The Wrigley Taproom)
- James Baker Insurance Agency Inc
- King Donuts
- Middle Fidelity LLC
- Modern Barbarian LLC
- Salmons Food & Beverage, LLC (You and Me Coffee and Tea)
- Seasons Restaurant Inc.
- The Depot on Main Fine Dining & Spirits
- The Holler, LLC
- Tomahawks LLC
- Williamsburg Vendors Mall
Congratulations to all those that received grant funding, and special thanks to those entities that contributed to this worthy cause. Please look for the upcoming issue of the Chamber’s quarterly magazine, Strictly Business, for additional interviews and photographs.