179 new cases of COVID-19 in Whitley, Laurel, Knox and Bell counties











Between Whitley, Laurel, Knox and Bell counties combined, 179 additional COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday.

Whitley County

The Whitley County Health Department announced 41 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, which brings the county’s total to 2,238 cases There are currently 225 active cases, of which eight are hospitalized. A total of 1,993 people have been released from isolation. Whitley County has had 20 COVID-19 fatalities with the most recent fatality being reported on Dec. 22. With the new cases, Whitley County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 58.7.

Laurel County

The Laurel County Health Department announced 66 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, including four cases that came from a congregate setting. This brings the county’s total cases to 3,749. There are currently 1,783 active cases, of which 47 are hospitalized. A total of 1,937 cases have recovered. The Laurel County Health Department has reported that 68 of the total active cases came from within congregate settings. The Laurel County Health Department reported its 15th confirmed COVID-19 death Dec. 15. With the new cases, Laurel County COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 59.4.

Knox County

The Knox County Kentucky Health Department announced 47 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, including five cases involving children. This brings the county’s total to 1,892 cases. There are currently 273 active cases in Knox County. Knox County has had a total of 15 COVID-19 deaths with the most recent death occurring on Oct. 26. With the additional cases, Knox County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 60.1.

Bell County

The Bell County Health Department reported 25 new individual COVID-19 cases Tuesday, which brings the county’s total number of cases to 1,764. There are currently 124 active individual cases, of which two people are hospitalized, who range in age from 62-86. Bell County has reported 33 COVID-19 related fatalities with the two most recent deaths being reported on Dec. 28. The deaths have all ranged in age from 56-97. With the additional cases, Bell County’s COVID–19 incidence rate stands at 42.3.

Statewide

Gov. Andy Beshear announced 2,990 additional COVID–19 cases in Kentucky on Tuesday, and 31 new deaths. This brings the state’s total to 261,492 COVID-19 cases and the death toll to 2,594. Beshear said 1,635 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, of which 380 are in intensive care. There have been a total of 3,392,215 COVID-19 tests performed in Kentucky.