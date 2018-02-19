17-year-old arrested for social media threat against Whitley Co. schools













A 17-year-old Whitley County male is in police custody after allegedly threatening violence against the Whitley County school district.

The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department took the teenager into custody Sunday for allegedly causing alarm by threatening violence in the school district, according to a sheriff’s department release.

“As some of you may be aware, earlier this afternoon there was a post on social media, which referenced a threat toward Whitley County schools,” Whitley County Superintendent Scott Paul wrote in a tweet. “We just want to make everyone aware that the sheriff’s department has determined that this was an attempt to gain attention. Even so, they have taken the individual into custody, and at no time was there a credible threat. As always, student safety is our number one concern. Thank you!”

Sheriff Colan Harrell noted in the release that it is illegal to make claims of danger against anybody.

“It is ignorant to believe you can outsmart law enforcement. Knox County law enforcement recently proved that by arresting three. Now a young Whitley County man is learning that lesson the hard way,” Harrell said. “Threats, whether real or stupid jokes, can carry serious criminal penalties. Children, and that’s what they are no matter how clever they believe they are, need to be reminded of that.”

Sergeant/School Resource Officer Jeff Anderson is continuing the investigation. He was assisted by Whitley County Director of Pupil Personnel Patrick Bowlin.

The juvenile was charged with terroristic threatening.

“Sheriff’s deputies assigned to Whitley County schools as School Resource Officers build bonds with students, parents and faculty to keep students safe. Tomorrow morning, I will be meeting with school leaders about this incident and more discussion about safety,” Harrell said in the release late Sunday evening.

Anyone with information of a threat should contact Whitley County E911 at (606) 549-6017; in case of emergency, always dial 911.