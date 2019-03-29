16 area residents among 19 people named in federal drug conspiracy indictment
Thirteen area residents are among the 19 individuals named in a federal indictment alleging a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in Whitley, Knox and Laurel Counties.
The local individuals include:
- Tasha Wrenicke, 36, Scott Hensley, 37, Darryl Moore, Tharold Johnson, 27, Rickie Eubanks, 41, Eddie Hoskins, 39, and Justin Collins, 30, each Corbin
- Lindsey Rose, 30, of Williamsburg
- Daniel Nantz, 29, of Woodbine
- Lawrence Collinsworth, 36, and David Lowe, 37, both of Gray
- Charles Warfield, 50, of Artemus
- Ralph Jones, 56, of Barbourville
The indictments indictment also alleges that the defendants trafficked firearms, used firearms during their drug trafficking activities , and illegally possessed firearms.
Officials with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Kentucky stated that the indictment stems from a nine-month investigation by the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms into methamphetamine and firearms.
The additional defendants include:
- Jonathan Harper, 27, of Louisville
- Derwin Julien, 25, of Louisville
- Cortez Evans, 27, of Louisville
- Jordan Britt, 29 of Louisville
- Amy Mosley, 41, of Bernstadt
- Bobby Hamilton, 38, of Pineville
Local law enforcement, including Corbin Police, Knox County Sheriff’s Department and Kentucky State Police, provided substantial assistance to federal agents in the investigation.