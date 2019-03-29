Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
16 area residents among 19 people named in federal drug conspiracy indictment

Posted On 29 Mar 2019
Thirteen area residents are among the 19 individuals named in a federal indictment alleging a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in Whitley, Knox and Laurel Counties.

The local individuals include:

  • Tasha Wrenicke, 36, Scott Hensley, 37, Darryl Moore, Tharold Johnson, 27, Rickie Eubanks, 41, Eddie Hoskins, 39, and Justin Collins, 30, each Corbin
  • Lindsey Rose, 30, of Williamsburg
  • Daniel Nantz, 29, of Woodbine
  • Lawrence Collinsworth, 36, and David Lowe, 37, both of Gray
  • Charles Warfield, 50, of Artemus
  • Ralph Jones, 56, of Barbourville

The indictments indictment also alleges that the defendants trafficked firearms, used firearms during their drug trafficking activities , and illegally possessed firearms.

Officials with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Kentucky stated that the indictment stems from a nine-month investigation by the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms into methamphetamine and firearms.

The additional defendants include:

  • Jonathan Harper, 27, of Louisville
  • Derwin Julien, 25, of Louisville
  • Cortez Evans, 27, of Louisville
  • Jordan Britt, 29 of Louisville
  • Amy Mosley, 41, of Bernstadt
  • Bobby Hamilton, 38, of Pineville

Local law enforcement, including Corbin Police, Knox County Sheriff’s Department and Kentucky State Police, provided substantial assistance to federal agents in the investigation.

