16 area residents among 19 people named in federal drug conspiracy indictment













Thirteen area residents are among the 19 individuals named in a federal indictment alleging a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in Whitley, Knox and Laurel Counties.

The local individuals include:

Tasha Wrenicke, 36, Scott Hensley, 37, Darryl Moore, Tharold Johnson, 27, Rickie Eubanks, 41, Eddie Hoskins, 39, and Justin Collins, 30, each Corbin

Lindsey Rose, 30, of Williamsburg

Daniel Nantz, 29, of Woodbine

Lawrence Collinsworth, 36, and David Lowe, 37, both of Gray

Charles Warfield, 50, of Artemus

Ralph Jones, 56, of Barbourville

The indictments indictment also alleges that the defendants trafficked firearms, used firearms during their drug trafficking activities , and illegally possessed firearms.

Officials with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Kentucky stated that the indictment stems from a nine-month investigation by the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms into methamphetamine and firearms.

The additional defendants include:

Jonathan Harper, 27, of Louisville

Derwin Julien, 25, of Louisville

Cortez Evans, 27, of Louisville

Jordan Britt, 29 of Louisville

Amy Mosley, 41, of Bernstadt

Bobby Hamilton, 38, of Pineville

Local law enforcement, including Corbin Police, Knox County Sheriff’s Department and Kentucky State Police, provided substantial assistance to federal agents in the investigation.