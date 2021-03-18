13th Region Tournament at The Arena go on sale Friday











Tickets for the 13th Region Tournament at The Arena in Corbin will go on sale Friday.

Arena Director Kristi Balla said tickets will be sold at The Arena Box Office and online at www.ticketmaster.com.

Unlike previous years, no ticket packages for the tournament will be available.

Tickets will be $12 each, with limited floor seating available for $15.

“Tickets will be good forth both games of a given night,” Balla said.

The one exception will be on March 27 when the girls semi-finals and boys finals are both scheduled to take place.

“You will need one ticket for the semi-finals and then another ticket if you want to come back that night for the boy’s finals,” Balla said.

In an effort to meet COVID–19 restrictions, Balla said tickets will be sold in pods of two or four.

“We did that because a lot of schools have been doing it,” Balla said. “So, bring a friend.”

Larger groups will be required to purchase multiple pods.

“They will just have a couple of seats in between,” Balla explained.

While tickets may be available on a walk-up basis, Balla emphasized that seating capacity is limited because of COVID–19.

“We usually average around 3,000 to 3,500, especially for the semi-finals,” Balla said. “This year, we are only going to be able to do a maximum of about 2,500 people per night.”

The region tournaments will feature the winners and runner-ups of the 49th, 50th, 51st and 52nd districts.

As of Tuesday, South Laurel, Corbin and Clay County have qualified for the boys’ tournament.

Whitley County, South Laurel, Clay County, Knox Central, Pineville, Bell County and Harlan County have qualified on the girls’ side.

The bracket draw for the tournaments is scheduled to take place at 9 a.m. Sunday at The Arena as the boys 51st District Championship will not take place until Saturday night.

The boys’ first round games are scheduled to take place at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

The girls’ first round games will take place at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on March 24 and 25.

The boys’ semi-finals are scheduled for 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on March 26.

The girls’ semi-finals will take place at 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. on March 27.

The boys’ finals will take place at 7 p.m. on March 27.

The girls’ finals will take place at 7 p.m. on March 29.