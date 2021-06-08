13th Region Softball Tournament moving to University of the Cumberlands











The 13th Region softball road to Lexington has moved from Harlan County to Williamsburg.

Following the postponement of Monday night’s semifinals games because of weather, the remaining games will be played at the University of the Cumberlands beginning at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The Corbin Lady Redhounds will face off against North Laurel in the first game, while South Laurel will play Knox Central in the second game.

The winners will face off for the 13th Region title and a spot in the state tournament at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the University of the Cumberlands.

The 13th Region Champion will face the winner of the 11th Region in the first round of the state tournament at 5 p.m. Friday in Lexington.