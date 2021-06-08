Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
BREAKING NEWS

13th Region Softball Tournament moving to University of the Cumberlands

Posted On 08 Jun 2021
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , ,

The 13th Region softball road to Lexington has moved from Harlan County to Williamsburg.

Following the postponement of Monday night’s semifinals games because of weather, the remaining games will be played at the University of the Cumberlands beginning at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The Corbin Lady Redhounds will face off against North Laurel in the first game, while South Laurel will play Knox Central in the second game.

The winners will face off for the 13th Region title and a spot in the state tournament at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the University of the Cumberlands.

The 13th Region Champion will face the winner of the 11th Region in the first round of the state tournament at 5 p.m. Friday in Lexington.

About the Author

Related Posts

0

Whitley County headed to 13th Region baseball finals

Posted On 07 Jun 2021
, By
0

Corbin Softball to face North Laurel in 13th Region Semifinals Monday night

Posted On 07 Jun 2021
, By
0

Whitley County Baseball advances to 13th Region semifinals with comeback win

Posted On 07 Jun 2021
, By
0

Gov. Beshear announces funding for Fifth Street roundabout, Master Street sidewalk projects

Posted On 03 Jun 2021
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal