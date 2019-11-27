13th Annual Williamsburg Turkey Trot set for Thanksgiving Day











If you want to get in some exercise before filling up on turkey, dressing and pumpkin pie on Thanksgiving Day while also donating some money to a good cause, then keep reading.

The 13th-Annual Williamsburg Turkey Trot 5-K run/walk will take place Thanksgiving morning. Last year over 200 people participated and raised about $9,000.

As of Tuesday about 228 people had already pre-registered for the event.

Proceeds go to benefit the Williamsburg Police Department Shop with a Cop program, which takes less fortunate children on $100 Christmas shopping sprees at Wal-Mart. Last year, the program was able to help over 120 children.

The registration fee is $25 for adults and $20 for students. All participants will receive t-shirts as long as supplies last.

Homemade holiday desserts will be given out to all first place winners. The overall male and female winners will also each receive a free turkey.

Downloadable race registration forms can be found online at www.williamsburgky.com.

Race registration begins at 8 a.m. Thursday at Bill Woods Park. The race will start at 9 a.m. at the park and will also finish at the park.

Tax-deductible donations can be made to the Shop with a Cop program.

Make checks payable to Williamsburg Shop with a Cop and send them to Williamsburg City Hall, Attention: Gina Hamblin, P.O. Box 119, Williamsburg, KY 40769. Those needing a receipt should include a self-addressed stamped envelope.