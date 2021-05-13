Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
139 requests approved for Whitley ‘do over’ year

Posted On 13 May 2021
The Whitley County Board of Education unanimously approved 139 parent requests for the supplemental year provided under Senate Bill 128 during its regular meeting Tuesday evening. Requests had to be made in writing by May 1, stated John Siler, the superintendent of Whitley County School District.

Of the 139 requests, the greatest number of requests came from parents with students in Kindergarten and first grades.

Eight seniors requested a do-over year or supplemental courses. Those students participated in the commencement ceremony on Saturday and received their diplomas.

“This has been a difficult year for many of our students, and our parents saw this. They see this [do-over year] as an opportunity for those kids to retake or supplement those classes to ensure that they are getting the instruction they need to be successful throughout school and their careers,” said Siler.

