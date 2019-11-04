1,315 voters on ‘inactive’ list in Whitley County











If you are one of the 1,315 people in Whitley County, who haven’t cast a ballot in the last two presidential races or during the last eight years, but you want to vote on Election Day, then you can still do so. However, you will have to jump through a few more proverbial hoops in order to do so.

“You will have to fill out up to date paperwork. That is new,” said Whitley County Clerk Kay Schwartz. “They have not been purged. They have not been removed. An asterisk will come up beside their name. That lets the precinct worker know that person is an inactive voter and they need to do all that paperwork.”

This paperwork includes a new voter registration card, an oath of voter, and signing the paper roster instead of the E-Poll Book.

Schwartz noted that the voter registration rolls have already been downloaded to precinct books and it is impossible to update those before next Tuesday’s election.

Precinct location changes

Schwartz also reminded voters that some voter precinct locations have changed since the May Primary Election.

“There have been some changes in the Corbin area,” she said.

Voters casting their ballots in four Corbin-area voting precincts will also be going to new polling locations next week because of the closure of Corbin Central Elementary School and Corbin Intermediate School since the May Primary Election

South Corbin Precinct #15 and Corbin South Ward Precinct #32, which were both previously at the Corbin Intermediate School, and Corbin Central Elementary Precinct #45 and Masterstown Precinct #33, which were both previously at Corbin Central Elementary School, are all moving.

South Corbin Precinct #15 is moving to the new Corbin Elementary School at Corbin Traditional School (the old middle school building on Kentucky Avenue). This location already has one other voting precinct Corbin Precinct #41. The address for the new precinct is 706 South Kentucky Avenue, Corbin.

Corbin South Ward Precinct #32, Masterstown Precinct #33 and Corbin Central Elementary Precinct #45 are all moving to the old Corbin Civic Center off Gordon Hill. The address for the Corbin Civic Center is 128 Civic Center Drive, Corbin.

Expensive undertaking

Schwartz noted that pay for election workers and other expenses out of her office are over $27,000 each election, not including money spent by the Whitley County Fiscal Court to set up each voting machine.

“It is well over $40,000 I am sure,” Schwartz said about the cost for each election. “It is a waste of money if you don’t take advantage of that privilege on Election Day.”