13-year-old stabs 16-year-old after dispute escalates











A 13-year-old male was charged with first-degree assault after allegedly stabbing a 16-year-old male in the face at least twice on Dec. 28, according to a Williamsburg Police Department Facebook post.

Williamsburg Police Detective David Rowe and Officer Greg Rhoades investigated the incident at Brush Arbor Apartments.

Police Chief Wayne Bird said the incident took place after a disagreement between the juveniles escalated.

The 16-year-old was stabbed in the temple area and behind the ear, said Bird. The injuries were not life threatening and the juvenile was treated and released.

Since the male, who allegedly stabbed the 16-year-old, was a juvenile, a Court Designated Worker was called. As a juvenile, the 13-year-old could not go to an adult detention center so Judge Cathy Prewitt was called. Prewitt ordered the juvenile to be cited and released into the custody of his parents.

Bird, Lt. Bobby Freeman and Officer Dorman Patrick Jr. assisted at the scene.