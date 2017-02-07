By Teresa Brooks

Zoe Sweat, the 13-year-old daughter of Glenn and Melissa (Harmon) Sweat, of Woodbine, recently participated in the expert level North American Grappling Association (NAGA) Tournament which was held in Cincinnati, OH.

Zoe, who is better known in the grappling world as “The Wrecking Ball”, earned her second title belt during the NAGA tournament. In addition to the second title belt at NAGA, to date, she has also won ten gold medals, five silver medals, three bronze medals and two championship swords. She has also won the Junior Girls Kickboxing Championship with the International Kickboxing Federation.

NAGA, which actually started in 1995, holds submission grappling and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu tournaments throughout North America and Europe. It is the largest submission grappling association in the world with over 200,000 participants world-wide.

The art of grappling is described as hand-to-hand combat or the sport of hand-to-hand struggle between unarmed contestants who try to throw each other down.

Zoe is thankful for Sensei Scott Hope, instructor and owner of Corbin Martial Arts, where Zoe studies MMA, Judo, Jiu Jitsu and Kickboxing.

She is also grateful for her sponsors which includes Stephanie’s Down Home Pharmacy, Santa Fe Mexican Restaurant, Andy Croley (Coroner), Salon Envy, Tracy Bruck with LipSense Distributor #246854 and @breakpointfe.

Zoe is an 8th grader and attends Whitley County Middle School.

She is the granddaughter of Claude and Zella Harmon, also of Woodbine, KY.