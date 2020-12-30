Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
13-year-old charged with assault after stabbing a 16-year-old

Posted On 30 Dec 2020
A 13-year-old male was charged with first-degree assault after allegedly stabbing a 16-year-old male in the face at least twice on Dec. 28, according to a Williamsburg Police Department Facebook post.

Williamsburg Police Detective David Rowe and Officer Greg Rhoades investigated the incident at Brush Arbor Apartments.

According to the Facebook post, preliminary investigation indicates that the 13-year-old stabbed the 16-year-old in the face at least two times which resulted in injuries to the victim’s face.

Rowe is continuing the investigation.

Police Chief Wayne Bird, Lt. Bobby Freeman and Officer Dorman Patrick Jr. assisted at the scene.

