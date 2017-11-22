11th Annual Williamsburg Turkey Trot slated for Thanksgiving morning

If you want to get in some exercise before filling up on turkey, dressing and pumpkin pie on Thanksgiving Day while donating some money to a good cause, then keep reading.

The 11th-Annual Williamsburg Turkey Trot 5-K Run/Walk will take place Thanksgiving morning. Last year about 221 people participated and organizers are hoping for more this year.

As of Tuesday afternoon about 200 people had already pre-registered for the event.

Proceeds go to benefit the Williamsburg Police Department Shop with a Cop program, which takes less fortunate children on $100 Christmas shopping sprees at Wal-Mart.

The registration fee is $25 for adults and $20 for children. All participants will receive t-shirts as long as the supplies last.

Homemade holiday pies will be given out to all first place winners. The overall male and female winners will each receive a cooked turkey.

Downloadable race registration forms can be found on the city’s website at www.williamsburgky.com.

Race registration begins at 8 a.m. Thursday at Bill Woods Park. The race will start at 9 a.m. at the park and will also finish at the park.

Tax-deductible donations can be made to the Shop with a Cop program.

Make checks payable to Williamsburg Shop with a Cop and send them to Williamsburg City Hall, Attention: Gina Hamblin, P.O. Box 119, Williamsburg, KY 40769. If you need a receipt please include a self-addressed stamped envelope.