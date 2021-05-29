10th Annual US 25 Yard Sale coming June 3-5 in Corbin, London











If you live in or around Corbin or London near US25 and are wanting to get rid of some of your gently used treasurers/junk, then you might want to start planning for a yard sale in the near future.

The 10th Annual US25 Yard Sale will take place June 3-5 from Richwood to Corbin.

According to the yard sale flier, hundreds of yard sales along a 200-mile stretch of US 25 will take place in towns including: Georgetown, Richwood, Richmond, Berea, Mt. Vernon, Livingston, Walton, Crittenden, Dry Ridge, Williamson, Corinth, Sadieville, London and Corbin.

“This is a family friendly, free event. Each community is in charge of planning their own area’s event. We encourage all local clubs, church groups, school and youth league teams, bands and other groups to organize their items and have a great event. Time to get out and celebrate your American Freedom!” US 25 Yard Sale Volunteer Randy Coffey wrote in an e-mail last year.

The US25 Yard Sale was the brainchild of Judy Wigginton from Williamstown, who dreamed of getting the US25 Yard Sale as big of an event as the US 27 sale, and have it run from Florida to Michigan.

The yard sale is normally held in early June each year, but last year it was rescheduled for early October due to the pandemic.

For more information about the yard sale in Madison, Rockcastle and Laurel counties or Corbin, contact Coffey at (859) 779-3005.

You can also find out additional information by logging onto us25yardsale.com.