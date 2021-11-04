$100,000 scratch off ticket sold at Gordon Hill convenience store











A Corbin convenience store recently sold a $100,000 winning lottery ticket.

A London man, who wishes to remain anonymous, claimed a Break Fort Knox scratch-off ticket on Oct. 26, the Kentucky Lottery wrote in a release.

He purchased the $30 scratch-off at Circle K on Gordon Hill Pike in Corbin.

He handed the ticket to his wife to scratch off.

“I scratched it off and I said, ‘A hundred thousand?’ He said, ‘No, you’re looking at the wrong number,’” the wife said.

“I figured she was looking at the wrong number, we’ve done that before,” the husband added, according to the release.

The ticket matched the number 27 in the first spot on the fourth row. Located below it was the $100,000 prize.

The Laurel County man received a check for $71,000 after taxes.

He told lottery officials they plan to use the winnings to pay off bills.

“This is a blessing,” he said.

Circle K will receive $1,000 for selling the winning ticket.