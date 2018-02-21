1,000 people expected at evangelism rally in Corbin Sunday













About 1,000 people are expected to attend an evangelism rally that is scheduled for Sunday evening in Corbin.

The “Whatever It Takes” Rally will be held on Feb. 25 at Central Baptist Church in downtown Corbin, which is located at the intersection of Kentucky Avenue and Fourth Street.

The event is sponsored by the South Union Mt. Zion Association of Baptist churches.

“What we are trying to do is encourage people. We want to give them an uplifting evening of encouragement and inspiration. It will be kind of like a worship service on steroids,” noted Dr. Steven Jett, director of missions for the South Union Mt. Zion Association. “We want Christians to be uplifted and be encouraged to do what Christians are supposed to do.”

Last year the event was held at Main Street Baptist Church in Williamsburg with a little over 500 people in attendance.

The internationally renowned singing group “Greater Vision” will perform their signature gospel music.

“’Greater Vision’ is one of the most popular, well-known award-winning groups in the world,” Jett added.

Dr. Holly Miller, senior pastor at Sevier Heights Baptist Church of Knoxville will deliver the message.

Doors open at 5:15 p.m. and the rally begins at 6 p.m.

Admission is free.

For more information call (606) 549-4497 or (606) 304-0411 and speak with Steven or Susan Jett.