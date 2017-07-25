By Teresa Brooks

Mary Lois Campbell Tippitt, 81, of Knoxville, TN passed away Thursday, July 20, at her home.

Mary Lois is formerly from Jellico, TN.

She is survived by her loving husband Dennie Tippitt, one son, Michael Kevin Tippitt, grandchildren, Michael Shawn Tippitt, Marcus Steven Tippitt, Douglas Stewart Tippitt, Wendy Michelle Cataleta, Christopher Scott Tippitt, great-grandchildren, Carson Scott and Amarial Raeann Tippitt, Zoe Madison and Lacey Madelyn Cataleta, nephews, Stacy and Randell Smith, aunt Lora Mae Gilburth of Jellico, TN; many more family and friends to mourn her passing.

Funeral services were held Sunday, July 23, at the Llewellyn Funeral Home Chapel in Jellico, TN with the Rev. Ken Flannery officiating.

Interment followed in the Jellico Cemetery.

The Llewellyn Funeral Home was honored to serve the Tippitt family.

