By Teresa Brooks

Lloyd Kinnaird Hensley, 54, of Rush Road, London, departed this life on Saturday, June 3, 2017 at St. Joseph Hospital of London.

He was born on December 23, 1962 in Lancaster, to Lester Hensley and Frances Hurt Hensley.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Lisa Hensley and a brother, Randall Hensley.

He is survived by his two sons, Lester William Hensley of London and Joshua Lawrence Hensley of Manchester; two grandchildren, Madeline Page Hensley and Nathaniel Ribgy Hensley; his parents, Lester and Frances Hensley of Paint Lick; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour on Thursday, June 8, at Croley Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be at 12 noon Thursday, June 8, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel.

He will be laid to rest following a graveside service at 3 p.m. Thursday, June 8, at the Manse Cemetery in Paint Lick.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfuneralhome.com

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg is in charge of the arrangements.