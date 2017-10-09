Charlotte L. Thomas, 54, of S. Hwy 25-W, Williamsburg, passed away Monday, October 9 at her home.
She was the wife of James Thomas.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg.
Posted On October 9, 2017 By Teresa Brooks
