Whitley County falls to Hazard in regular season football finale, 24-20

Posted On 27 Oct 2017
The Whitley County Colonels ended their regular season with a tough test when perennial Class A powerhouse Hazard paid a visit to Colonels Stadium.

Luke Wohlfarth searches for some running room while returning a kickoff against Hazard.

However, 384 yards of total offense was not enough to overcome four turnovers, including an interception in the closing seconds, as the Colonels fell to the Bulldogs, 24-20.

“You don’t turn the ball over the good teams because they are going to make you pay,” said Whitley County Coach Jason Chappell of the two fumbles and two interceptions.

Chappell added that while the players are feeling the loss right now, he told them after the game, that they have to look forward, meaning the first-round playoff game against South Laurel.

The Colonels, who finish the season with a 6-4 mark, will host the Cardinals.

“I told them, ‘the season is not over and we need to regroup and have a good week of practice next week and be ready to play next Friday,’” Chappell said.

For more complete coverage of this game and a preview of next Friday’s game, see Wednesday’s edition of The News Journal.

